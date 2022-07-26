LAKEWOOD, COLO. — On July 22, Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc., a Lakewood, Colo.-based natural retailer, announced it was voluntarily recalling its Natural Grocers brand 1-lb packages of organic amaranth due to potential Salmonella contamination.

The company initiated the recall when it received notification from its supplier of the potential presence of Salmonella in specific lots of organic amaranth. At the time the recall was announced, Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets had not received any reports of illness or injury.

The recalled product was packaged in clear plastic bags weighing 1 lb and bearing the Natural Grocers label. Packages marked with the following pack dates were being recalled: 22-102, 22-103, 22-130, and 22-194.

Recalled packages were distributed to Natural Grocers stores located in Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.