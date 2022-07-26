MUMBAI, INDIA – Camlin Fine Sciences (CFS) Ltd., is building a manufacturing facility in India, at the same location where it produces catechol, the base material for the production of vanillin and ethyl vanillin.

“The new facility will serve flavor and fragrance manufacturers, as well as food and beverage companies,” said Eric Santos, vice president of aroma ingredients and performance chemicals for CFS North America LLC, which has offices in Urbandale, Iowa. “It will be able to produce 6,000 tonnes annually. We are projecting to be fully operational early in the fourth quarter of this year.”

Production of vanillin and ethyl vanillin, which are flavoring ingredients, is a traceable, vertically integrated business for CFS. The company is launching a new brand — Adorr — for both ingredients. Samples from the new facility are expected to be available by the end of September 2022. Vanillin and ethyl vanillin are commonly used in confectionery, ice cream, bakery and snacks.