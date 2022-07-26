CHICAGO — Tolerant, a minimally processed legume-based pasta brand of Barilla Group, has expanded its portfolio with the launch of organic chickpea spaghetti.

The new spaghetti contains no fillers, additives or binders and is certified organic, gluten-free, Non-GMO Project verified, vegan and kosher. The pasta contains 6 grams of total fat per 3.5-oz serving and 39% of the daily recommended fiber.

“At Tolerant, we believe that making food choices that are good for you shouldn’t be boring or restrictive,” said Niloo Mirani, brand manager at Tolerant. “We were founded on the premise that everyone should be able to enjoy delicious foods that they can feel good about — we’re committed to offering a variety of pasta options that make eating exciting and enjoyable.”

The new organic chickpea spaghetti is available at Whole Foods Markets across the United States at a suggested retail price of $4.49 for an 8-oz package.

Other products in the Tolerant portfolio include organic green lentil penne, organic green lentil rotini, organic green lentil elbows, organic red lentil penne, organic red lentil rotini, organic chickpea penne and organic chickpea rotini.