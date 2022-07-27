ANN ARBOR, MICH. — A clean label food company founded in India is making its debut in the United States. Better-for-you crackers, cookies and biscotti from The Greater Goods Snacking Co. are available direct-to-consumer and are set to launch on Amazon and in select retailers soon.

Known and produced as She Made Foods in India, the company was founded by Sujatha Duvvuri. She was inspired to start a clean label snack brand after studying abroad in the United States.

“Upon graduating from the University of Michigan, I was pregnant and shopping the grocery store aisles of Ann Arbor when I realized there were no clean label, nutritious products available to feed my son,” she said. “I started making my own snacks, and once I moved back to India, I went into business to provide products that moms can trust.”

Greater Goods will introduce three product lines, all featuring almond flour-based, grain-free and vegan ingredients. Its cracker line will be available in tangy tomato and basil, caramelized onion and sea salt varieties, while its cookie line includes cinnamon snickerdoodle, chocolate chip and chai spice flavors. The cookies and crackers will be available for a suggested retail price of $4.99.

A biscotti line will be available in orange cranberry, dark chocolate sea salt and double dark chocolate pistachio varieties and will retail for $5.49, depending on location. The launch marks the world’s first commercially available grain-free biscotti, according to the company.

All of Greater Goods’ products are designed to be naturally plant-based and free from gluten. They also are paleo-friendly and free from dairy, soy and several top allergens.

True to its brand name, Greater Goods will ensure that 72% of its workforce are women in India, a country where the female labor participation rate is only 19%.

“We are thrilled to share our delicious, nourishing snacks with the US market and hope that with every purchase, consumers will know they, too, are contributing to the greater good,” said Anirudh Duvvuri, chief operating officer. “Investing in our workforce is the differentiator between merely selling a product and standing for something greater.”