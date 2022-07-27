MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. is kicking up the heat with the launch of CinnaFuego Toast Crunch. The new take on the company’s Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal looks the same as the original and is still blasted with Cinnadust, but the sweet cinnamon flavor now is combined with the added sensation of a spicy pepper and is targeted to the snacking occasion.

“CTC is always looking to give our fans the most absurd and exciting experiences,” said Mindy Murray, senior marketing communications manager at General Mills. “So when we were thinking about what to do next, we realized snack time was a moment that could be spiced up. We can’t wait for CTC lovers to try CinnaFuego, and if they dare, eat it with some milk for breakfast.”

The new product will be sold in a new 5.9-oz resealable pouch and will be available online exclusively at www.walmart.com beginning Aug. 12, while supplies last.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch was introduced in 1984 and has featured a variety of limited-edition flavors over the past decade, including Chocolate Toast Crunch, French Toast Crunch, Peanut Butter Toast Crunch, Frosted Toast Crunch, Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch, Dulce de Leche Toast Crunch and, most recently, Apple Pie Toast Crunch.