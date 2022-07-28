NEW YORK — Deborah Borg has been named executive vice president, chief human resources and diversity and inclusion officer at IFF, effective Aug. 29. Peter Sommers, currently interim chief human resources officer, will resume the position of vice president, global people services.

Ms. Borg comes to IFF from Bunge Ltd. where she was chief human resources and communications officer starting in 2016. Ms. Borg also has worked in leadership and human resources roles in Australia, Switzerland and the United States for Dow Chemical. As president of Dow USA, she was responsible for overall business performance, regional business strategy, new business development, and external relationships with customers, government organizations and joint-venture partners.

Ms. Borg received a bachelor’s degree of business management in human resources and a master’s degree in training and change management from Victoria University in Melbourne, Australia. She has served as a non-executive director on the board of SWM International, an engineering and manufacturing company, since 2019.

“With her deep experience connecting HR, culture, employee engagement and business strategy and outcomes, as well as her change-management expertise, she has the right skillset for IFF and our people, as we strengthen our execution-driven culture,” Frank Clyburn, chief executive officer of New York-based IFF, said of Ms. Borg. “She brings an extensive track record of building world-class talent and a long-standing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”