PARSIPPANY, NJ. — Alanna Cotton has been named president and chief business officer of Ferrero North America, effective Sept. 1. She will succeed Todd Siwak, who is stepping down to return to private equity. Mr. Siwak was named president and chief business officer in September 2021.

In her new role, Ms. Cotton will be responsible for Ferrero’s business in the United States, Canada and Caribbean.

Ms. Cotton most recently was president of operations for Central and Eastern Europe at Coca-Cola Co. Earlier she was global chief marketing officer, president and head of global stills beverages. Prior to Coca-Cola she was senior vice president, general manager and divisional leader at Samsung Electronics America. She also has held executive positions at PepsiCo, Inc. and Procter & Gamble.

She received a bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering at Northwestern University and a master’s degree in business administration at Stanford University.

Ferrero has unveiled a number of expansion projects in the United States in recent months, including plans

an innovation center featuring a strategic R&D laboratory in Chicago’s Marshall Field and Co. building.