BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. is expanding its Town House crackers lineup this fall with the limited-time offering of Town House Game Day Dippers. The specially-shaped football-themed crackers feature four seasonal designs, including footballs, goal posts and helmets.

“Whether you’re hosting a watch-party with friends or attending a family cookout, Town House Game Day Dippers add a splash of festivity with football-themed shapes to make your tailgating spreads more memorable,” Kellogg said.

Kellogg introduced Town House Dippers in June 2020 and Town House Dipping Thins in March 2021.