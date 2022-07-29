CHARLOTTE, NC. — Carolina Foods, LLC, a maker of honey buns, donuts, pies and other sweet baked goods primarily sold under the Duchess brand, plans to double its operating space and capacity with the construction of a new 423,000-square-foot facility in Pineville, NC. The new plant will be located just a few miles from the facility that has been Carolina Foods’ home since its founding in 1934.

The transition to a new plant is part of a growth plan that began in March 2021 when Charlotte-based private equity firm Falfurrias Capital Partners invested in Carolina Foods.

“In addition to being twice the size of our current space, our new facility will be totally climate controlled, providing a pleasant work environment that also allows us to maintain our high-quality standards,” said Dan Myers, chief executive officer of Carolina Foods. “We’re very happy to maintain our home in the Charlotte region, and the new Pineville location will offer improved accessibility for both our broad employee base as well as shipments of inbound supplies and outbound product.”

Carolina Foods expects to break ground on the new facility in August, with production anticipated to start by the end of 2023. The company said it plans to operate both facilities concurrently through sometime in 2024.