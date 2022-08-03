Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

This year’s International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE), held in Las Vegas, Sept. 17-21, comes after three difficult years of back-to-back challenges: the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain crunch and labor shortage being top of the list. For IBIE Chairman Dennis Gunnell, president of Formost Fuji, IBIE is perfectly poised to bring the industry back together.

“People are talking about and saying we need to get together,” he said in this episode of Since Sliced Bread. “We’ve struggled and we’ve worked through this, now let’s get together and find solutions and IBIE is a conduit for that.”

In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Mr. Gunnell shares how IBIE 2022 pivoted to stay relevant in the midst of the new challenges brought by the pandemic. Take a tour of the new show features, pavilions in the Exhibit Hall and opportunities to celebrate the baking industry with the IBIE chairman.

While IBIE is known for relevant education sessions and showcasing the latest innovations in equipment and ingredient technologies, Mr. Gunnell stressed how valuable networking will be this year.

“Everyone is going to be there,” he said. “Every part of the supply chain will be at IBIE. You’ll be able to talk to people face to face about how we get out of this together.”

Listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to learn all about the newest show features and what to expect from IBIE 2022.

