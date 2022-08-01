CHICAGO — Megan Britt has joined ADM as vice president of investor relations.

Ms. Britt most recently was vice president of investor relations at Tyson Foods, Inc. Earlier, she was vice president of investor relations and value capture leader at Corteva Agriscience. She also has worked as a global venture leader at DuPont and senior finance manager at DuPont Pioneer. She began her career as an economist at DuPont Pioneer and senior analyst at Principal Financial Group.

She received a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in ag and applied economics at Texas Tech University.

“ADM has a great story to tell to investors, and Megan is the right person to help us tell it,” said Vikram Luthar, chief financial officer at ADM. “We’ve transformed our company and are advancing our strategy by building a better ADM and aligning our portfolio around major growth trends that are driving structural changes in our industry. We’re proud of our record of growth and shareholder value creation, and now we’re moving into new horizons of growth — and we’re excited to have Megan join us at this important time.”