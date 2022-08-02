SOMERSET, NJ. — Billy Henshaw has been named vice president and head of sales US at Premier Foods USA. In his new position Mr. Henshaw will be responsible for supporting the Mr Kipling’s rollout and expansion into the US market that was announced earlier this year.

Mr. Henshaw most recently was director of sales at Sugar Bowl Bakery. Earlier, he was regional sales director at Sara Lee Frozen Bakery. He also has worked as director of sales for in-store bakery at Hostess Brands, Inc. and associate director of strategic accounts at CSM Bakery Solutions.

He received a bachelor’s degree in mass communications at the University of Central Arkansas.