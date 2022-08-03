Tammy Wong is director of R&D and commercialization at Aspire Bakeries, Los Angeles. She has worked at the company and its previous iteration as Aryzta North America since 2012.

IBIE POV offers an inside look at how bakery professionals across disciplines get the most out of attending the International Baking Industry Expo, held Sept. 17-21 in Las Vegas.

What are your goals for attending IBIE 2022?

I plan to attend educational sessions, listen to coworkers’ sessions, and walk the tradeshow to understand what is up and coming.

How do you determine what those goals are?

These goals are determined based on my role, interests and what I believe would be beneficial to the company.

What formulating challenges will you be looking for solutions at IBIE?

I’m looking for alternatives to eggs and starches.

How do you plan to ensure those goals are met?

By attending the education sessions.

How will you measure a successful IBIE?

IBIE will be successful for me if I’m able to takeaway useful information and trend insights along with innovative solutions to tackle current issues.

What resources are you using to plan your trip?

The IBIE agenda

What aspects of IBIE do you find to be the most helpful in meeting your goals?

The educational sessions and talking to suppliers/vendors on the tradeshow floor.

Which education sessions or demos will you be attending? What are you hoping to gain from those sessions?

Inside the Plant Forward Trend: Pathways for Snacking & Bakery...what Do Consumers Really Want?

Meet the New Kid on the Baking Block: Chickpea Protein

Plant-based Baking: Harnessing the Power of Ancient Grain, Pulse, and Gluten-free Ingredients

ABA Understanding Leavening Functionality: Hands-on Workshop

Key Considerations, Challenges and Strategies When Formulating Reduced Sugar, Calorie And/or Net Carb Baked Goods

How La Brea Bakery & Otis Spunkmeyer Earned Their Crust During the Pandemic - Raising Dough in Unexpected Places!

What will be your strategy for approaching the show floor?Will your time be spent with existing suppliers or looking for new ones?

I plan on spending equal amount of time with existing and new suppliers.

How will new suppliers catch your attention?

By offering unique solutions to current issues.