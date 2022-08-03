MILLERSBURG, OHIO — Bunker Hill Cheese Co., a third-generation, family-owned company offering cheese, meat, jellies, seasonings, spices and mixes, is investing $104,000 to upgrade its facility in Holmes County, Ohio.

The investment will include the purchase of new machinery and equipment to increase the production of niche products, including Cheese Crisps, which are keto-friendly snacks. The new equipment also will support Bunker Hill’s sales to Hormel, which are included in protein-based snack packs under the Applegate brand, according to the company.

“Working with this collective team has been a delightful experience,” said Lisa Troyer, president of Bunker Hill Cheese. “The insights and support augmenting a clear vision for continuing economic development for southeast Ohio businesses is an investment that will render both immediate, and long-term, benefits to, (in our case, Holmes County), and our continuing commitment to sustainable, reintegrative agricultural, a growing personnel roster and the continued enhancements that make Bunker Hill Cheese and Ohio’s Amish Country a premier tourist destination for fellow Ohioans and visitors from around the world.”

Established in 1935, Bunker Hill operates a cheese product manufacturing facility and retail outlet in Holmes County. The company uses locally sourced milk in its products.