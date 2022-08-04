CHICAGO — RXBAR, a subsidiary of Kellogg Co., is expanding its nutrition bar portfolio with the launch of RXBAR chocolate cinnamon brownie.

The new bar contains dates, egg whites, almonds, cashews, chocolate chunks and cinnamon spice. It has 12 grams of protein per bar and includes no added sugar.

“RXBAR consumers seek variety, so we’re constantly innovating to deliver delicious new flavors made with only simple ingredients,” said Eileen Flaherty, senior brand manager, RXBAR. “Adding chocolate cinnamon brownie to our portfolio of No BS bars allows us to surprise and delight our fans, while offering them something new to enjoy for a limited time.”

The new bars will be available through December at RXBAR.com and select retailers nationwide.