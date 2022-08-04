DOWNERS GROVE, ILL. — Hearthside Food Solutions, a food contract manufacturer, appointed Darlene Nicosia as its new chief executive officer. She succeeds Chuck Metzger, who is leaving the post after nearly five years.

Most recently, Ms. Nicosia served as President of Coca-Cola’s Canada & Northeast US Zone. She brings more than three decades of food industry experience, including roles at Kraft and PepsiCo. She previously held leadership roles at The Coca-Cola Co. that spanned 29 years and included running the company’s global commercial product supply organization and serving as its chief procurement officer.

Hearthside is a portfolio company of Charlesbank Capital Partners and Partners Group.

“We sought a senior executive with proven abilities to foster and deliver transformational change across an enterprise and are delighted to have found Darlene Nicosia to lead this organization,” said John Flannery, managing director, Charlesbank. “Her strong operational credentials, deep industry relationships and experience managing complex businesses in the food category will immediately benefit the business.”

Ms. Nicosia’s appointment comes as Hearthside continues to grow. The company expanded during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and added six additional bakeries in the past year.

“For me, it’s all about teams learning and growing together, achieving ever-greater levels of performance, deepening commitment to our customers and striving to be their preferred partner,” Ms. Nicosia said. “With three decades at one of the world’s great consumer brands, I have seen what is possible when people, process and purpose unite. Hearthside’s organization and culture are poised for transformational performance and growth, and I look forward to leading the company on that valuable mission.”

Ms. Nicosia is a graduate of The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business and holds an advanced degree from Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business.