SẬO PAULO – The ASR Group has invested in Raízen, which has a traceable and 100% non-genetically modified sugar cane supply chain, and entered into a 10-year purchasing agreement with the Brazilian-based exporter. FoodChain ID independently certified the traceability of the supply chain.

The partnership between the two companies stretches from Raízen’s sugar cane farms and bioenergy parks in southern Brazil to ASR’s refineries in Canada, the United Kingdom, Portugal and Italy to ASR’s sugar brands such as Domino and C&H sold to consumers in North America and Europe.

Brazil allows GMO sugar cane. No GMO sugar cane is grown in the United States. The Non-GMO Project, Bellingham, Wash., lists sugar cane as a monitored-risk input, meaning a GMO version exists but is not widely commercially available. Over 90% of US-grown sugar beets is GMO.

“This partnership between ASR Group and Raízen represents a big and important investment by both of us in our commitments to be the most sustainable sugar companies in the world,” said Alan Wood, senior vice president of global sugars for ASR, West Palm Beach, Fla. “We are paying a premium for this sugar and are excited that this will be re-invested back into even more sustainability projects by Raízen.”

Paulo Neves, vice president of trading at Raízen, said, “By segregating our operation, this initiative enables us to measure the full impact and footprint reduction in our supply chain more accurately. This certification enables us to confirm, through a third-party audit, the absence of GM sugar cane in our entire process, increasing the value of the product to customers who seek this type of sugar.”