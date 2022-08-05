LEMBEKE, BELGIUM — Lotus Bakeries announced plans to expand operations beyond its facilities in Europe and the United States with the construction of a Biscoff cookie plant in Thailand. The facility is projected to become operational by 2026.

Lotus recently reached an agreement with a developer in the industrial area of the Chonburi province. According to the company, “This province is part of the so-called Eastern Economic Corridor that is being developed by the Thai government as a key economic zone for the region.”

The corridor is east of Bangkok and runs southward along the coast of the Gulf of Thailand, according to Lotus. In choosing the location for the plant, the company identified the large pool of labor available in the corridor as well as access to the international port of Laem Chabang.

“The Asia-Pacific region has become increasingly important for Lotus Biscoff over the past few years,” the company said. “Lotus bakeries already has sales offices and its own teams in China and South Korea, while the Lotus Bakeries team in Hong Kong manages the other countries in the region in partnership with its distributors.”

In the past five years, sales of both Biscoff cookies and Biscoff spread have increased in China, South Korea, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore, Lotus said.

The rationale for the third Biscoff plant in Asia is straightforward, according to the company.

“The new plant will provide the necessary additional capacity for the Group, bring fresher cookies to the consumer, will be able to respond faster and better to local opportunities, and will save transport costs and further reduce the ecological footprint of the company,” Lotus said.

Founded in Lembeke, Belgium, in 1932, Lotus Bakeries has expanded its operations worldwide and now has production facilities in Belgium, The Netherlands, France, Sweden and the United States, and 21 sales organizations in Europe, America and Asia. The company’s products include cookies, cookie butter, ice cream and other snacks sold under the Lotus, Lotus Biscoff, Annas, Nākd and BEAR brands.