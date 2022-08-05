CHICAGO — James C. Collins, former chief executive officer of Corteva, was elected to the board of directors for ADM, the company announced on Aug. 3.

“Our board’s deep and diverse experience and leadership have been critical as we’ve transformed ADM into a global leader meeting growing needs in food security, health and well-being, and sustainability,” said Juan Luciano, chairman and CEO of ADM. “Jim will make a tremendous addition to that team. He brings to ADM a wealth of expertise in innovation and global agriculture, a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion, and a keen understanding of how to support farmers as we work together to improve the sustainability of our agriculture and nutrition value chains. His experience leading a global Fortune 200 company will make him a valuable partner as we continue to build a better ADM and align our portfolio to meet needs in growing global trend areas.”

From 2019 to 2021, Mr. Collins was CEO and a member of the board of Corteva Agriscience, a Fortune 200 agricultural and seed company with 22,000 employees around the globe. During that time, he spearheaded a comprehensive array of initiatives to enhance sustainability, with a strong focus on helping farmers lead with new practices and innovations. Prior to that, he held a variety of leadership positions in the agriculture business at Corteva’s predecessors, DowDuPont and DuPont.

Mr. Collins served on the board of CropLife International, the advisory board for the University of Delaware’s Alfred Lerner College of Business & Economics, and the board of trustees of the Hagley Museum and Library. He also was a member of the US China Business Council, and the Business Roundtable, where he was on the Special Committee on Equity and Racial Justice and the Climate Policy and Trade Committees. He currently serves on the University of Tennessee Lone Oaks Farm Advisory Council and the Board of Trustees of Longwood Botanical Gardens.

In addition, ADM’s board of directors declared a cash dividend of 40¢ per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on Sept. 7, 2022, to shareholders of record on Aug. 17, 2022.

This is ADM’s 363rd consecutive quarterly payment, a record of more than 90 years of uninterrupted dividends. As of June 30, 2022, there were 560,558,773 shares of ADM common stock outstanding.