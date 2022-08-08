LITTLE CHUTE, WIS. — Trilliant Food & Nutrition, a manufacturer of shelf stable, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, announced it is expanding distribution in collaboration with Hostess Brands, Inc. The company said it will gain more than 5,500 points of distribution as shoppers can now find Hostess iced lattes in classic Twinkies and Ding Dongs flavors in 13.7-oz bottles at national retailers, including Walmart, across the country.

Hostess’ partnership with the drink maker began in 2020 with the launch of four iced latte flavors based on its snack cakes: Twinkies, Ding Dongs, Honey Buns and Snoballs. The nationwide rollout into Walmart includes Twinkies and Ding Dong flavors.

“Consumer demand for ready-to-drink coffee remains strong especially for unique flavor experiences that Hostess snack cakes can help deliver,” said Tom Lehocky, vice president of sales at Trilliant. “Our retail partners value the fact that we manufacture our ready-to-drink beverages within our own production facility, which eliminates many of the supply challenges other brands are experiencing and will continue to experience for the foreseeable future.”

Hostess previously has partnered with food companies to create branded products outside the snack cake category such as ice cream and ready-to-eat cereal. In 2015, Hostess

to offer Hostess Ding Dong Ice Cream Sandwiches at Carl’s Jr. restaurants. More recently, the company

to produce Post Hostess Twinkies cereal, Post Hostess Honey Bun cereal and Post Donettes cereal.