MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. is launching a number of meal preparation kits this summer under its Betty Crocker, Annie’s Organic, Old El Paso and Pillsbury brands. The kits focus on providing consumers with either fully prepared, ready-to-eat meal options, or the essential building blocks for simple homemade dishes.

Betty Crocker is debuting Sheet Pan Dinner Kits in Mediterranean style balsamic, lemon garlic and teriyaki flavors. The kits include seasoning and a sauce that may be used as a marinade for a consumer’s choice of protein and vegetables. Available now nationwide, the dinner kits are sold at the suggested retail price of $2.69 per pack. In addition, Betty Crocker has launched Scrambles Kits directed toward breakfast mealtime occasions. Available in Southwest style queso and ham and cheddar flavors at the suggested retail price of $2.99, the cheese sauce can be mixed with eggs and potatoes to make a savory breakfast meal.

Putting a spin on taco night, Old El Paso has introduced Stand ‘n Stuff Takis Taco Shells in collaboration with Takis Fuego hot chili pepper and lime-flavored chips. The flat-bottomed shells are available nationwide at the suggested retail price of $3.27 for a pack of 10.

Drawing inspiration from summer nights at a county fair, Pillsbury is debuting its all-new corndog wraps. The wraps come in the classic cylindrical Pillsbury dough container and can be wrapped around a hotdog and baked to imitate a corndog. Available at select retailers nationwide, the wraps’ suggested retail price is $7 for a pack of three cylinders, each containing eight dough wraps. Pillsbury has also launched mini pie crusts, available in boxes of 14 that are sold in three-packs at the suggested retail price of $8.

Annie’s Organic is introducing its classic mac ‘n cheese in an oven-bake format. Consumers simply mix the product and bake it in the oven for 30 minutes for a hands-free dinner dish. Available in aged cheddar and white cheddar flavors, the shell-shaped organic pasta is sold at the suggested retail price of $5.39 per box. For indulgent snack time occasions, Annie’s has launched organic graham sandwiches in s’mores and birthday cake flavors. The s’mores flavor features a marshmallow-flavored crème sandwiched between a chocolate and a honey graham cracker. The birthday cake flavor features birthday cake-flavored crème sandwiched between two sprinkle-loaded graham crackers. Both varieties are available at the suggested retail price of $5.99 per box.