SKOKIE, ILL. — Sethness Roquette North America named Sujata Malhotra as head of sales and marketing. She will work from the company’s Skokie, Ill. office.

Ms. Malhotra has 24 years of experience in the food and beverage industry and comes to Sethness Roquette from Ingredion Incorporated where she was most recently director of regional sales. Prior to Ingredion, she worked in procurement for TreeHouse Foods, a manufacturer of private label products. She has also held positions in quality, technical services and sales for Cargill.

Ms. Malhotra holds a master’s degree in business administration from Capital University and a bachelor’s of science degree in biochemistry from the University of Cincinnati. She currently serves as president on the board of The Candy Production of Chicago and is also on the advisory board for the University of Cincinnati College of Arts and Sciences.