BURLINGTON, ONT. — Voortman Cookies, a subsidiary of Hostess Brands, Inc., is releasing two fall-inspired wafers: pumpkin spice and s’mores.

“Consumers are ready to indulge in their favorite fall flavors as summer nears its end,” said Adam Lisook, general manager of Voortman Cookies Ltd. “With classic favorites like pumpkin spice and s’mores being hallmarks of the season, snacking enthusiasts can embrace the fall season and feel good about eating their favorite flavors in delicious crème wafers.”

The limited-edition wafers are made without high-fructose corn syrup, artificial colors or artificial flavors and have “a light, crispy texture and creamy filling,” according to Voortman.

The wafer varieties come in a 10.6-oz package at a suggested retail price of $3.79.

Earlier this summer Voortman introduced

: raspberry lemonade and tropical fruit.