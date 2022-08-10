PLANO, TEXAS — Frito-Lay North America, a division of Purchase, NY-based PepsiCo, Inc., is expanding its lineup of limited-edition Lay’s Flavor Swap potato chips, borrowing flavors from other brands in the company’s portfolio.

Returning offerings include Lay’s Wavy Funyuns onion flavored chips, Lay’s Doritos Cool Ranch flavored chips and Lay’s Cheetos cheese flavored chips. New to the lineup is Lay’s Kettle Cooked Fritos Chili Cheese flavored chips.

“What makes the Lay’s Flavor Swap lineup so much fun is the combination of flavors our fans know and love to create a new-but-familiar snacking experience,” said Stacy Taffet, senior vice president of brand marketing, Frito-Lay North America. “This year’s newest addition combines our Kettle Cooked variety and the popular Fritos Chili Cheese flavor to make a powerful addition to an already stacked lineup. We’re excited to re-release these iconic swaps after last year’s success and to continue delivering the flavor experience our fans are looking and asking for.”

Lay’s Flavor Swap potato chips will be available in retailers nationwide while supplies last.