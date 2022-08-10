TORONTO — Global Food and Ingredients Ltd., a Canadian owned and operated plant-based food and ingredients company, announced it has completed its brand refresh for the recently acquired Bentilia pasta product portfolio. GFI acquired Bentilia, a lentil-based pasta brand offering a full lineup of gluten-free products, in late March.

Founded in 2014 by Alnoor Sheriff, Bentilia’s products are all formulated with lentil flour. Bentilia is sold through several health and wellness specialty channels in both Canada and the United States, as well as through its direct-to-consumer website online.

As part of the brand refresh, GFI has introduced new packaging for the Bentilia brand. Other changes include a more streamlined assortment, an updated website and more focus on building a social media presence. GFI said it will begin shipments in the new packaging on Aug. 15.

Bentilia’s premium line of pasta now comes in four varieties: three red lentil-based stock-keeping units (penne, rotini and elbow) and a fourth superfood ziti SKU, Bentilia 10, which includes 10 additional superfoods on top of the core red lentil ingredient.

“The Bentilia brand has already been able to build a dedicated consumer base over the past five years due to its phenomenal taste and gluten-free profile,” said Prashant Jairaj, vice president of plant-based consumer products at GFI. “It was only appropriate that we relaunch the brand with a more contemporary approach that better reflects the ubiquitous appeal of this product among not only plant-based consumers, but the foodie in all of us that enjoys delicious, easy-to-prep meals as well.”