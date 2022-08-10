ARLINGTON, VA. — SNAC International will host its 46th annual Executive Leadership Forum on Sept. 11-13 at The Cloister at Sea Island in Sea Island, Ga. Senior executives are invited to attend, and the deadline to register for both the hotel and event is this Friday, Aug. 12.

Snack makers will share their innovations and how they’ve evolved to meet consumer needs while overcoming industry challenges like the supply chain crisis and workforce shortages.

“We are pleased to provide a platform for the most influential leaders in the industry to think through the contours of the next normal,” said Christine Cochran, president and chief executive officer of SNAC International. “Anticipating the new challenges and new opportunities makes coming together as important as ever.”

Special sessions will include:

“Macro-Economic Outlook” with ITR CEO and Chief Economist Brian Beaulieu.

“Supply Chain Crisis: Resiliency and Opportunity” panel discussion with moderator Chris Adderton, vice president of Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals and panelists Coreen Frolish, regional vice president of manufacturing with Campbell’s Snacks, and Heather Hawkins, vice president, operations with Transplace.

A discussion on “The Future of Snacking at Mondelēz” with Brigette Wolf, vice president, global head of SnackFutures, Mondelēz International.

“Leveraging Digital Transformation and Future Trends” with Caravan Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Leonard Brody.

“The Future of Work Begins with Conscious Leadership Today” with Google Holistic Leadership Strategist Former Director Ginny Clarke.

“A Sustainable Food Value Chain” with a speaker soon to be announced.

SNAC International is also providing a 25% discount on registration to all first-time female attendees, new this year as part of SNAC’s WinS (Women in Snacks) initiative.

The forum will include several optional networking activities as well, including golf, fishing and a biking wildlife tour.

Attendees can make their reservation here. The Cloister at Sea Island has a strict policy that anyone entering the property must have a hotel reservation; therefore, reservations must be secured to attend the conference. For more information, the full conference schedule and how to register, please visit SNACintl.org/ELF.