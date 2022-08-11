PAWHUSKA, OKLA. — The Pioneer Woman, a lifestyle brand from author and television personality Ree Drummond, is introducing its first line of snack mixes. The sweet and salty snacks join a growing lineup of grocery products spanning frozen meals and side dishes, pasta sauces, barbecue sauces, pet treats and more.

Combining nuts with miniature confections and bold seasonings, The Pioneer Woman snack mixes are available in three varieties. A Pecan Sticky Buns flavor features honey roasted pecans, white confectionery mini cups and cinnamon sugar caramel coated puffs. A Knock You Naked variety mixes caramel popcorn and salted pecans with mini brownie cookies, dark chocolate mini cups, milk chocolate caramel-filled mini cups and coconut cashews. A Spicy Cowgirl flavor features almonds, cashews and pecans coated in a blend of cocoa powder, cinnamon and cayenne pepper, plus dark chocolate mini cups with a mocha-flavored filling and white confectionery mini cups.

“Each variety of these over-the-top mixes packs an amazing array of flavors and deliciousness in every handful,” Ms. Drummond said. “Whether you need an easy snack for a tailgate or a yummy new option for movie night, your life is about to be changed by these mixes. My favorite has to be the Spicy Cowgirl mix — nuts coated in cocoa powder, cinnamon and cayenne pepper make for a subtly sweet experience with a little kick.”

The Pioneer Woman snack mixes are available exclusively at Walmart for a suggested retail price of $4.98 per 7-oz bag.