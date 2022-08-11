RACINE, WIS. – David Anderson has joined Butter Buds Inc. as applications manager to support the formulation and development of the company’s dairy ingredients and its variety of food applications.

Mr. Anderson joined Racine-based Butter Buds from Robert Half Management Resources where he was a senior sourcing specialist. He previously was president of Brew City Booch, a kombucha brewery in Milwaukee. He spent nearly a decade at Chr. Hansen A/S, including as associate scientist and global product manager.

Mr. Anderson received a bachelor’s degree in molecular biology from the University of Wisconsin – Madison and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee.

“David Anderson has been a welcome addition to the Butter Buds team,” said Michael Ivey, national sales director. “Not only does David bring a wealth of application expertise, he also has an extensive background in both technical and commercial experience in the food industry. As applications manager, David combines his refined skillset in supporting business growth and new product development with his ability to build and improve upon customer relationships. All of these attributes make him an excellent asset to our team.”