The International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE), held every three years, is known for being a trade show where the baking industry likes to invest. While the education sessions are extensive and robust, the show floor offers baker attendees one-stop shopping for all their equipment and ingredient needs. With the increased capacity demands and labor shortage the baking industry has seen since IBIE 2019, IBIE 2022, held Sept. 17-21 in Las Vegas, is looking to be an exciting show for capital investment.

"Bakers know the labor shortage is here to stay, and if they don’t do something to automate and reduce their overall labor, they will be in a world of hurt later on,” said Dave Watson, bakery and snack subject matter expert for The Austin Co. and member of the IBIE planning committee.

In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Mr. Watson explains what’s driving bakers to automate and how it’s impacting the technologies they will be looking for when they attend IBIE 2022. He shares his perspective on what technology has advanced the most since 2019 and how bakers can get the most out of their conversations with suppliers.

Listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to get ready to walk the show floor at IBIE 2022. Mr. Watson will also be presenting at IBIE 2022: Designed for Success — Making the Right Choices for Your Bakery on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 8:30 a.m., and Sunday, Sept. 18, at 11:00 a.m.

