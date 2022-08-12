Kemin Industries launched Luxiva hemp cannabidiol (CBD) distillates. The line includes two hemp CBD distillates that are farmed and produced in the United States and are US Department of Agriculture (USDA)-certified organic.

“Kemin’s Luxiva hemp CBD distillates are now available to help our customers elevate their health and wellness innovation products,” said Tyler Holstein, global product manager, Kemin Human Nutrition and Health. “Kemin ingredients are made in facilities with third-party GMP certification and products that conform to the law and requirements governing hemp to help customers get new products to market quickly. They provide the added benefit of certification by a credible source — something that CBD consumers look for when making their purchase decisions.”

Luxiva Full Spectrum Cannabidiol Distillate (0.3%) is a hemp extract of the stems, leaves and flower of Cannabis Sativa and contains a minimum of 60% CBD content with a total THC content of less than 0.3%; Luxiva Full Spectrum Cannabidiol Distillate (0.1%) is a hemp extract of the stems, leaves and flower of Cannabis Sativa and contains a minimum of 60% CBD content with a total THC content of less than 0.1%.

