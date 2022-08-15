LOS ANGELES — King’s Hawaiian announced Aug. 12 that it has issued a voluntary recall of its Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites following a recall of an ingredient used in the baked foods from one of its suppliers, Lyons Magnus. Lyons Magnus has issued its recall due to the potential for it to cause microbial contamination, including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum.

King’s Hawaiian said no illnesses associated with its pretzel bread products have been reported, and no pathogens have been found in any of its products, but the recall has been undertaken “out of an abundance of caution” and “to ensure consumer safety.”

“This recall does not impact any other King's Hawaiian products, as no other products use this ingredient from Lyons Magnus,” King’s Hawaiian said. “King's Hawaiian will resume producing all pretzel products once the company has ensured all current product has been disposed of and has confirmed the safety of all ingredients.”