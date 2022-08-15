WASHINGTON — A $10 million donation by Cargill to World Food Program USA in support of the United Nations World Food Programme’s response to global hunger, magnified by the war in Ukraine and disruption of the global grain supply, is the company’s largest-ever donation to the organization.

Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered global price spikes in food, fuel and fertilizers. The grant, announced Aug. 11, will support the UN World Food Programme’s emergency food assistance and resilience-building initiatives, reaching millions of people in Ukraine and in hunger hot spots around the world. World Food Program USA said up to 345 million people are facing severe hunger and 50 million are on the brink of famine.

“Cargill has a crucial role to play, addressing emergency hunger issues as well as long-term food security through our work across supply chains and through our corporate giving efforts,” said Pilar Cruz, chief sustainability officer at Cargill and World Food Program USA board of directors member. “We know we can have more impact when we partner with organizations, like WFP, who are working to feed people around the globe every single day. This $10 million contribution reinforces Cargill’s commitment to continuing our 20-year partnership with WFP.”

Disbursed in phases, the first half of Cargill’s grant will focus on emergency operations, providing food and cash-based assistance to conflict-affected people in Ukraine as well as other countries facing escalating hunger due to the impact of the war in Ukraine. The second half of the grant will focus on bolstering food systems and targeting the root causes of hunger in global hotspots impacted by the disruption of Ukraine’s exports.

“For more than 20 years, Cargill has been a steadfast partner that we can always count on, supporting school meals, small-scale farmers and disaster relief operations,” said Barron Segar, president and chief executive officer of World Food Program USA. “Their support is a testament to the power of the private sector working together with us to address the root causes of hunger, while building resiliency.”