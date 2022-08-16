PHILADELPHIA — Flowers Foods, Inc. is expanding its Tastykake brand with the launch of Mini Bundt Cakes in two flavors: chocolate chocolate chip and strawberry flavored.

“We’re incredibly excited to share these Mini Bundt Cakes with our loving fans,” said Ashley Hornsby, brand manager of Tastykake. “The unique mini size bundt is perfect for easy traveling and is ideal for little indulgences throughout the day.”

The mini bundt cakes come in a five-pouch box of four mini bundts at a suggested retail price of $5.29.