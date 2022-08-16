NORWALK, CONN. — Campbell Soup Co. announced it is partnering with Dunkin’ Brands to create Goldfish Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Grahams. The rollout of the fall-themed flavor combination represents the first time the two companies have partnered on a product offering.

Goldfish Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Grahams will be available starting Sept. 1 wherever Goldfish are sold for a suggested retail price of $3.39 per 6.6-oz. bag.

The graham crackers combine notes of pumpkin, donut glaze and warm spices, according to Campbell Soup.

“We continue to take Goldfish to the next level with new, delicious and unexpected partnerships,” said Janda Lukin, chief marketing officer of Campbell Snacks. “The new limited-edition Goldfish Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Graham crackers bring together two fun and iconic brands to give pumpkin spice lovers a new way to experience the sweet side of their favorite snack. This is the first time Goldfish is tapping into the pumpkin spice season and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with the brand that knows pumpkin spice the best.”

Brian Gilbert, vice president of retail business development at Dunkin’, added, “Together with Goldfish, we’re bringing fans a new snack to reach for during one of the most popular seasons of the year: pumpkin spice season. Limited-edition Goldfish Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Grahams embody everything we love about this special time, from the warm pumpkin spices you find in our delicious latte or notes of our classic donut glaze in our baked goods. We’re confident this will be a real treat for all the pumpkin spice aficionados out there.”

The companies said they are offering an early access opportunity to purchase the new flavor by releasing a limited quantity exclusively through TikTok.

“In appreciation for the generations that made Pumpkin Spice the un-official theme of fall, the two brands wanted to give fans and pumpkin spice enthusiasts early access to this limited-time product on the platform they love the most,” Campbell Soup said. “Beyond buzz-driving banter on Twitter, the utilization of TikTok allows Goldfish to continue delivering new experiences and building connection points with consumers in an authentic and playful way.”

Goldfish Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Grahams are the latest in the company’s line of limited-time Goldfish product offerings, including

,

and

.