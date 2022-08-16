BOULDER, COLO. — Gluten-free, better-for-you breakfast food brand Purely Elizabeth has launched its first line of cereal. The new Superfood Cereal with vitamin D is available in honey peanut butter and vanilla blueberry almond flavors. Until now, the company has only produced granola products.

“Purely Elizabeth is continuing to innovate, grow and change the way we think about and commit ourselves to food and nutrition with products that are packed with both superfood qualities, as well as an irresistible crunchy texture and taste,” said Elizabeth Stein, chief executive officer and founder of Purely Elizabeth. “So many of our consumers are already using our granola as a cereal, so we could not be more thrilled to launch our new Superfood Cereal that combines delicious flavors with the benefits of vitamin D, fiber and sustainably sourced coconut sugar.”

Both Superfood Cereal flavors are made with cereal flakes and crunchy oat clusters and contain 6 grams of fiber per serving as well as vitamin D3 fortification. In addition, they are free from artificial flavors, gluten-free and Non-GMO Project verified. The cereal is available on the company website and at Whole Foods Markets for the suggested retail price of $6.99 per box.