PHILADELPHIA — Annie Bajwa has joined Philadelphia Macaroni Co. as food safety and quality assurance manager.

Ms. Bajwa joins PMC from Eat Just, Inc., where she was a senior food safety and quality assurance specialist for the past two years. Earlier, she was a SQF practitioner and food safety/food defense coordinator at Azteca Bakeries. She also has worked as a quality assurance associate at Schwan’s Co. and a laboratory technician at North Dakota State University.

She received a bachelor’s degree in food technology and processing at North Dakota State University.