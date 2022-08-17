NEW YORK — Girl Scouts of the USA is expanding its cookie offerings with the launch of Raspberry Rally, a thin crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolaty coating. The new cookie is considered a “sister” cookie to the Girl Scouts Thin Mints.

Raspberry Rally cookies will be the first in the Girl Scout cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment only.

“Offering Raspberry Rally online allows Girl Scouts to learn new skills and build their ecommerce business,” Girl Scouts said.

The Girl Scouts’ 13-variety lineup also features Adventurefuls, Thin Mints, Lemon-Ups, Lemonades, Shortbread/Trefoils, Caramel deLites/Samoas, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich, Toffee-tastic, Caramel Chocolate Chip, Girl Scout S’mores and Toast-Yay!. Toast-Yay!, a French toast-inspired cookie dipped in icing, was introduced last summer.

Girl Scout Cookies are baked by ABC Bakers and Little Brownie Bakers. ABC Bakers has been baking Girl Scout Cookies since 1937, while Little Brownie Bakers has been baking them since 1973.