NEW YORK — Chickpea-based comfort food company Banza is launching “Masterpiece’za” kits in an effort to “encourage play and imagination at the dinner table,” according to the company. The pizza decorating kits are available in a vegan and a vegetarian version, both of which are gluten-free. Each Masterpiece’za kit contains a signature Banza chickpea-crust pizza, pre-sliced vegetables from Farmer’s Fridge, Tupperware “Deco Pens” to fill with sauce for decorating the pizza, Tiny Bites scissors, vegan basil pesto from Gotham Greens and oregano from Burlap & Barrel.

“We created Banza Masterpiece’zas to inspire creativity and joy around a nutritious dinner,” said Brian Rudolph, co-founder and chief executive officer of Banza. “Chickpeas are one of the best foods for human health and the environment. To celebrate the versatility of the ingredient and the love for pizza, we’re challenging our community to use Banza’s pizza crust as a canvas for art.”

The kits are available for purchase on the company website and 50% of sales will be donated to the non-profit Whole Kids Foundation — founded by Whole Foods Market — which provides education grants to schools to improve children’s nutrition.

Banza’s Masterpiece’za packaging features Masterpiece’za designs from young artists aged six through 23 who attend P.S. ARTS in Los Angeles, California, and Creative Art Works in New York City. Additional designs are included in an inspiration booklet.