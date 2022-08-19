REGINA, SASK. – Avena Foods Ltd., a Canadian pulse and oat milling company, has created an advisory panel to review the company’s sustainability initiatives, provide suggestions for the program and identify new opportunities.

“A primary goal of this panel is to increase the rigor and legitimacy of Avena’s sustainability program,” said panel co-chair Margaret Hughes, vice president of sales and marketing at Avena Foods. “We hope to do this by fostering partnerships amongst the value chain, affirming the value that all contributors bring to sustainability initiatives. and developing a shared understanding and approach to sustainability on the Canadian Prairies - from the farm to processing to customer.”

Mike Gallais, director of procurement for Avena, is the other co-chair. Other panel members are Jean-Marc Bertrand, procurement director for Danone Canada; Todd DeKryger, PhD, North American regional manager of Nestle’s sustainable agricultural development group; Lynnell Olson, a farmer and agronomist for Seed Source and Caliber Seed Services; Julia Person, sustainability manager for Bob’s Red Mill; Lana Shaw, research manager for South East Research Farm; and Markus Weber, director of implementation and technology for Field to Market Canada.