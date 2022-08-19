For decades, IBIE has brought tremendous value to the baking industry. IBIE 2022 will continue the impactful practice of bringing value but with new post-pandemic definitions for connections, innovation and education.

As the global marketplace returns to gathering at tradeshows, conferences and conventions, it’s clear there is a hearty appetite for in-person, authentic connections. From the simple social formality of shaking hands to strategic and collaborative conversations around a table, there is a new value being assigned to making connections. IBIE 2022 brings the opportunity to browse booths, cross paths in the aisle or to make a new connection while exploring an education session or a shared interest at a show feature.

The past two years put the quality of our existing relationships to the test. Now is the time to invest in making new, lasting connections in the industry. The Artisan Marketplace, Cannabis Central Pavilion and the Retail Bakers Association Bakers Center are just a few of the show features where you may make unique connections. The BEMA and American Bakers Association booth is designed to be welcoming and conversational; stop by and engage with other members, schedule a meeting with a new contact or ask questions about membership. It’s the perfect place to connect.

Innovation took a necessity-based turn when we as ingredient and equipment suppliers and food producers were forced to develop new ways of conducting business so that we could continue feeding the world. Since we were last together at IBIE 2019, innovation has become quite actionable and will be on display at IBIE 2022. Booth to booth, you will see how innovations in automation and technology are creating new possibilities, new norms, in baking and packaging. Interested? Check out the Innovation Showcase on the Paradise Bridge between the North and West halls for newly debuted innovations never before seen at IBIE. I’m looking forward to visiting BEMA-member booths and witnessing what’s new.

Education also has a renewed importance as a primary way to attract and retain talent. Investing in your people through education shows your dedication to both their personal and professional growth. The IBIEducate course offerings are diverse and intentional by design. The sessions are scheduled all day Saturday, and Sunday through Tuesday during the morning. Plenty of time to learn while not taking time away from being on theshow floor.

Both wholesale and retail audiences will have a variety of sessions appropriate to take their knowledge to the next level. IBIEducate sessions will focus on Plant Operations & Maintenance, Formulation, Business Acumen, Business Trends, Marketing, Workforce, Food Safety & Sanitation, Sustainability as well as many retail-focused sessions with fun, hands-on learning opportunities. Not ready for a full session? Check out the new 20-minute QuickBites to hear about trends and the future of food.

You won’t find a better place to connect and learn with better people in the baking industry than at IBIE 2022. I know you will find exceptional value in the traditional aspects of the tradeshow, as well as all the new features available to attendees and exhibitors.