UNION BEACH, NJ. — IFF has unveiled plans to open a new Nourish Innovation Lab at the company’s Union Beach, NJ, research and development center. The new center will house flavorists and food designers who will seek to offer customers full product design.

“This new facility is a testament to how we pioneer innovation and drive speed to market and accessibility to our customers,” said Nicolas Mirzayantz, president of Nourish, IFF. “We will nurture an innovation project from concept to kitchen table, under one roof. Using our scientific knowhow, application excellence and full portfolio of ingredients, we’ll improve the taste and nutrition profiles of next-generation food and beverages. With our new culinary kitchen, we’re enabling technology focused on the consumer-eating experience, taking food development out of the traditional lab setting and into the kitchen.”

IFF said the new laboratory will integrate the company’s R&D projects with commercial applications desired by consumers, with a special focus on wellness, sustainability and advancing the circular economy. IFF scientists will co-innovate with customers throughout the entire process, allowing for increased customer feedback and faster commercialization, the company said.

“At the Nourish Innovation Lab, IFF will service customers using the full portfolio of products from today’s IFF, which includes proteins, maskers, modulators, sweeteners, seasonings, functional ingredients, cultures and enzymes,” said Mauricio Poulsen, vice president of global innovation, creation and design, Nourish, IFF. “The innovation lab will support both the creation and design needs of all key categories, including snacks, beverages, savory, sweet, dairy, pharma and oral care. The site is the global hub for enabling technologies including a full-scale sensory and consumer insights lab, as well as an analytical lab.”

In addition to the Nourish Innovation Lab the 160,000-square-foot facility includes a botanical garden, sensory science wing and pilot manufacturing site.

“Our investment in Union Beach reinforces our commitment to deliver advanced technologies and solutions in lock-step with our customers,” said Adam Janczuk, vice president of global research and development Nourish, IFF. “We’re proud of this accomplishment, which closely follows the openings of our regional innovation centers in Latin America, and the plant-protein focused Culinary Design Center in Brabrand, Denmark. We can’t wait to leverage these new opportunities to drive forward what’s next in food by combining science and creativity.”