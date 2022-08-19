MEXICO CITY — Bimbo Bakeries USA announced it will donate 20 slices of bread to food banks for each participant who registers for the upcoming Bimbo Global Race next month.

“The Global Energy Race 2021 broke record figures for participation with 500,000 global runners, thereby achieving the greatest donation of bread in history,” said Alberto Levy, global marketing vice president for Grupo Bimbo. “This year we have another opportunity to help those most in need. We invite everyone, whether as a runner or walker, to join this great race for a cause and help us make history again. You run; we donate.”

Last year BBU donated 260,000 slices of bread with 26,000 race participants in the United States. The company said its goal for this year’s race is to surpass the number of slices donated. To that end, the company will increase the number of slices it donates per runner.

For every registration for either race, BBU said it will be donating 20 slices of bread to Feeding America food banks all over the country. The race will take place on Sept. 25 in 33 countries around the world. The US race will be held in Los Angeles. Participants can register to walk or run a 5K or 10K for the scheduled races.

According to BBU, the race seeks to gather participants worldwide, encourage physical activity and support local communities.

“The race aims to nourish a better world by donating 20 slices of bread for each runner registered, and allows consumers, company associates and friends to make a lasting impact on a global scale,” BBU said.