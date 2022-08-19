EDISON, NJ — AAK, a manufacturer of specialty vegetable fats and oils, named Megan Griffault as its director of human resources and internal communications for the United States and Canada.

“Megan is a seasoned HR professional with more than 20 years of experience at the director level and brings extensive knowledge in both US and international human resources management to the AAK organization,” said Octavio Diaz de Leon, president of AAK USA and AAK North Latin America. “She is a high-energy champion of change with strong problem-solving and communication skills. Her proven track record of success will be invaluable in meeting human resources objectives for AAK USA.”

In this role, Ms. Griffault will use her extensive experience in building organizational cultures, leading strategic human resources initiatives, and developing and implementing human resource strategies to provide professional leadership and guidance for AAK teams in US and Canada, the company stated.

Ms. Griffault previously served as vice president human resources for Beverage Distribution Center, Inc., and was global human resources director with FMC Agricultural Solutions for more than eight years. She earned a bachelor of arts degree in political science from Villanova University.