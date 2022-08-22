BRIDGEPORT, W. VA. — A West Virginia bakery franchise of the Great Harvest Bread Co., known as the Great Harvest Bakery Café, recently opened the company’s first franchise drive-thru. The made-from-scratch bakery, based out of Great Falls, Mont., has more than 200 bakery locations nationally and encourages each brick-and-mortar shopfront to customize itself based on its community’s needs, according to the company.

The Bridgeport Great Harvest Bakery Café, run by David Kesling, who also owns the Great Harvest Bakery Cafe location in Elkins, W.Va., had the need for a more convenient dining option.

“My son and daughter work in the shop and I’m excited to be able to share this experience with them,” Kesling said. “Our location in Elkins is thriving, and I knew this concept would positively impact the Bridgeport community. We are the first Great Harvest Bakery Cafe with a drive-thru set up through the point of sales system, and if successful, I’m eager to see the concept implemented in future locations.”

Alongside the drive-thru, the Bridgeport location will continue operating its in-store and to-go dining as well as fulfilling catering orders.

“We put as much care, time and attention into our franchise owners as we do with our fresh baked products,” said Mike Ferretti, chief executive officer of Great Harvest Bread Co. “We value what the community needs, and we listen to what they need from us. We are excited to have the first drive-thru implemented in West Virginia, and we look forward to seeing how this can grow throughout our future franchises.”