CHICAGO — Tracy Schaefer has been named chief information officer and senior vice president for Conagra Brands, Inc.

Ms. Schaefer joined Conagra as a financial analyst in 2001 and has held a variety of leadership roles at the company. Since 2017, she has served as the vice president of global business services.

She received a degree in accounting from Drake University, where she currently serves on the board of the Institute of Career Advancement.

“Tracy has a strong track record of delivering excellent results in finance, information technology and global business services,” said Dave Marberger, chief financial officer for Conagra. “Her deep understanding of the business, strategic mindset, and exceptional leadership skills will all be critical as we continue to work across the enterprise to deliver on our strategic plans.”