MINNEAPOLIS — Wicked Kitchen announced it has added artisan frozen pizzas and frozen ready meals to its range of plant-based offerings in the United States. The newly introduced products are, “100% plant-based and flavor forward,” the company said.

Wicked Kitchen said its 14-inch artisan frozen pizzas are made with hand-stretched dough for a crust that is wood fired and topped with “Motz,” the company’s new vegan meltable plant-based mozzarella-style topping.

Artisan frozen pizza flavors include Wicked Meaty Pizza, topped with classic red sauce, spicy plant-based ground sausage, PepperNOni, mushrooms, jalapeños and vegan Motz; Saucy Motz Pizza, made with classic red sauce, basil, kale, cherry tomatoes and vegan Motz; and Rulebreakin’ Rustic Veg Pizza, starting with an olive-spiked red sauce, topped with peppers, sautéed mushrooms and vegan Motz. Suggested retail price for the pizzas is $9.99.

The new frozen ready meals are 14-oz heat-and-eat entrees that, “provide bold global flavors and are ready in minutes,” Wicked Kitchen said. Flavors include Naked Burrito, made with Beyond Beef plant-based ground in a smoky, spicy, sauce with vegetable rice, grilled red peppers and black turtle beans, Korean Inspired Bowl, with Beyond Beef plant-based ground in a Korean-style miso and soy sauce with jasmine rice and mixed vegetables, Peng Panang Tofu Curry, with tofu, butternut squash, onions and bok choy in a rich red curry sauce with jasmine rice; and Seriously Sriracha Tofu and Rice, made with diced tofu in a fiery chili sauce with a vegetable, bean and lentil rice. Suggested retail price for the frozen ready meals is $5.99.

“Shoppers no longer have to sacrifice taste or convenience when looking for plant-based meals,” said Pete Speranza, chief executive officer of Wicked Kitchen. “Our latest Wicked Kitchen line up is inspired by cuisines from around the world and while they happen to be plant-based, they are meant to be enjoyed by all — whether you’re preparing a meal in a dorm room or looking for a quick and easy lunch or dinner that’s veg-forward and full of flavor.”

Wicked Kitchen’s new frozen meal solutions are now available in nearly 2,000 Kroger stores nationwide.