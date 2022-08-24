Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

The cannabis baking industry may be niche, but it is growing.

“When I first got into the industry for medical marijuana, the consumer acceptance rate was at about 30%, and now it’s up to 60%, and that’s just over the course of 10 years,” said Peggy Moore, chief executive officer and partner of Love’s Oven, Denver.

It has become such a force in fact that at this year’s International Baking Industry Exposition, held Sept. 17-21 in Las Vegas, attendees can visit the Cannabis Central Pavilion to learn more about the industry. Speakers like Ms. Moore will share their insights on topics like how to start a cannabis business, gain financing and even formulating tips.

In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Ms. Moore shares the challenges she has faced after 10 years in the industry and how the company has been able to expand, even as marijuana remains illegal at a federal level. While that remains her biggest challenge, the highly competitive market shows that legality and heavy regulations hasn’t put a damper on the marketplace.

“We have to stay relevant in a very competitive market,” she said. “The many different products and new players entering with all different levels of funding challenge us to constantly reinvent ourselves.”

Listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to learn more about one of the first cannabis bakeries in Colorado.

