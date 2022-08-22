The Lights Out Bakery is AMF Bakery Systems’ moonshot vision to build fully autonomous, data-driven bakeries with the flexibility to produce a wide variety of products while delivering more consistent quality, less downtime, and improved sustainability.
AMF’s Bakery Intelligence portfolio is moving the industry towards this vision. These smart, digital solutions are being introduced to reduce labor, energy and CO2 emissions, and waste, while decreasing the opportunity for error. Bakery Intelligence empowers your bakery team to make faster, data-driven decisions while reducing your environmental impact and delivering immediate value.
