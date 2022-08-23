FRESNO, CALIF. — Sun-Maid Growers of California has announced that Harry Overly, the company’s president and chief executive officer, will be leaving his positions to assume the role of executive chairman of the board. The transition, effective Sept. 14, will take place as Mr. Overly takes on the new role of CEO of Flagstone Foods. Braden Bender, the company’s chief financial officer, will assume the role of interim president as Mr. Overly and the board conduct a search for a permanent replacement.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to lead the Sun-Maid organization,” Mr. Overly said. “I’d like to thank the board of directors, each and every grower-member and employee for their support as we transformed this beloved business and iconic brand to be more relevant to today’s shoppers. While I’m personally excited for my next adventure within the better-for-you snacking space, which will still be involved with growers here in California’s Central Valley, the Sun-Maid family will always be important to me.”

Mr. Overly has been president and CEO of Sun-Maid since 2017. Under his leadership, the company acquired organic baby food brand Plum Organics from the Campbell Soup Co.

“Harry is a considerate and ambitious leader and we’re fortunate to have had him lead our company over the last five years,” said Steve Kister, chairman of the Sun-Maid board of directors. “We’re thankful for the leadership, vision and outstanding performance Harry brought to Sun-Maid. I’m very pleased that Harry will continue to work with our board as executive chairman, to continue the momentum he’s established.”