MINNEAPOLIS — Flagstone Foods has named Harry Overly as its new chief executive officer, effective Sept. 15.

Prior to joining Flagstone Foods, Mr. Overly was the president and chief executive officer for Sun-Maid Growers of California, Fresno, Calif. He also previously was the chief customer officer of TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Oak Brooke, Ill., the former owner of Flagstone Foods.

“We are delighted to have Harry at the helm of Flagstone and as an Atlas operating partner, further deepening our expertise in food manufacturing and distribution,” said Ed Fletcher, an Atlas Holdings LLC partner. “His unparalleled understanding of the snacks category is critical as retailers consistently turn to Flagstone for continuous product innovation.”

A manufacturer and distributer of private label snacks, Flagstone Foods provides consumers with a variety of snack, dried and culinary nuts, along with trail mixes. Flagstone initially was acquired by TreeHouse Foods for $860 million in 2014, but issues changing customer needs led TreeHouse to sell the brand to Atlas Holdings, Greenwich, Conn., for $90 million in 2019.